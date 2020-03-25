Adabelle Hart Mar 25, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adabelle Hart, 88, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Arrangements handled by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What impact will the coronavirus have on northeast Indiana? You voted: Little or no impact A significant short term impact A significant possibly long term health and economic impact An extremely serious impact Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGovernor suspends all non-essential work, travel March 25-April 7Business in Shipshewana grinds to a haltLaGrange County under a state of emergencyAmish community prepares for COVID-19County health officer issues travel warningsFines, charges are 'last resort' amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order, sheriff saysAlbion man killed after truck strikes mopedCommissioners enact local COVID-19 restrictionsUPDATE: Franciscan Health confirms 4 new Lake County coronavirus cases'Slow-motion disaster' — Noble County activating incident command center Images Videos CommentedCounty to consider resolution for 2A sanctuary movement (3) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News We need Mike Watson’s approach to governing Breakfast with the birds New county annex shouldn't create Albion parking problem Food pantries, meal ministries, adjust due to coronavirus William Scheurich Looking Back Woman thankful for helping hands Support local businesses in trying times
