Gene Ross
COLUMBIA CITY — Gene L. Ross, 87, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at his home at 1:10 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Born on July 4, 1934, in Lagro, Indiana, he was a son of the late William and Mary (Frushour) Ross. He began school in Fort Wayne, Indiana, until the family moved to Whitley County, where he graduated from Coesse High School in 1953.
On July 3, 1954, he married Rosalie A. Lawrence. They have always made their home in Union Township. Rosalie died on Feb. 26, 2016.
Gene was a career-long employee of International Harvester (Navistar), Fort Wayne, where he worked in Department 42, performing truck repairs. He retired in 1986, with 31 years of service.
He maintained a small farm at home, often growing popcorn and planting an annual vegetable garden, always with plenty of zucchini.
In his retirement years, he liked to watch auto racing, the Indianapolis Colts football games and Indiana University Basketball. The company of grandchildren was a delight or just quiet time tinkering in the barn. Through the years, he had many dogs as his constant companion, usually named Max.
He is survived by his children, Jere (Kevin) Michel, Jeanne K. Ross, both of Columbia City, Gregg L. (Liliana) Ross, of Peoria, Arizona, Dennis J. (Kim) Ross, of Lambertville, Michigan, and Kent (Ronda Cross, fiancée) Ross, of Churubusco; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Ross.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorials in Gene’s honor are to Coesse United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
