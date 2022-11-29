ANGOLA — Allen D. “Al” Hollowell, 88, of Angola, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia Hospice Care, in Fort Wayne.
Al was born on Nov. 11, 1934, in Logansport, Indiana, to Dahr and Ollie Hollowell. His wife Nancy preceded him in death in 2012.
Al graduated from high school in Andrews, Indiana, where he was the treasurer of his senior class. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1954-1956. He also attended Indiana Business College in Fort Wayne. Al is a long-time member of Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Angola as well as American Legion Post 423.
Al was president and owner of Waynedale Automotive Parts for many years in Fort Wayne. He also worked for Sealed Power Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Weller Auto Parts in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Upon retiring, Al loved to fish, play golf, refine his woodworking skills and visit with his friends and neighbors at Jimmerson Shores.
Surviving are his children, Lynn (Terry) Sroufe of Fort Wayne; Michael (Sandra) Hollowell of Marana, Arizona; Andrea No of Fort Wayne; Suzanne (Dave) Kuntz of Fort Wayne; and his stepchildren, Carol Haskell, Chris Bishop, Todd Spade and Steve Spade.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nancy.
Memorial Services are pending.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Allen Hollowell to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, Angola.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online through its website: www.weichtfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.