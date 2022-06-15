KENDALLVILLE — Rosemary Pearl Van Hoey, age 75, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Assisted Living in Kendallville.
Rosemary was born on June 29, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to Howard Leroy and Rosemary Louise (Loewe) Waldron. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Ladywood High School in Detroit in 1964.
On May 3, 1969, she married Alger Francis Van Hoey.
Most of her career she worked as a cashier at what is now Kroger in Kendallville.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla.
Rosemary enjoyed all kinds of pets, gardening, and traveling to any place she could visit lighthouses.
Survivors include her husband, Alger Van Hoey, of Kendallville; sons, Alger and Amy Van Hoey, of Rome, Maine, and David N. Van Hoey, of Kendallville; daughters, La Rea and Ian Case, of Fort Wayne, Niccole E. Van Hoey, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Jeanna and Sheridan Wendt, of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; seven brothers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild; and two brothers.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 2-3 p.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 228 N. Main St., Avilla, IN 46710.
A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church with the Rev. David Voors officiating.
Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Memorial donations may be made to the church.
