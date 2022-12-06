ALBION — Lawrence Ray "Pete" Wilson, 80, of Albion, passed away at his home on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
He was born on March 4, 1942, in Silver Lake, Indiana to Merl and Alvinia (Cotton) Wilson.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam, and was a member of Albion American Legion Post No. 246. Pete worked 32 years at Dana Corp in Columbia City. He also was a member of Beacon Baptist Church in Kendallville. He had a deep love for the Fort Wayne Komets, Purdue basketball, and the New York Yankees. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
He married Carol Budd on May 25, 1969, in North Manchester, and she survives in Albion.
Also surviving are his children, Ronald (Michelle) Wilson of Columbia City, Weslie (Rhonda) Wilson of Albion, and Shannon McFarland of Albion; grandchildren, Felicia King, Morgan Houseman, Faith (Max) Pinkerton, and Hanna McFarland; stepgrandchildren, Gary Busz, Steaven Busz, Saisha Anglin, and Shandi Busz; and brothers, Lewis Wilson of South Whitley, Merl (Karen) Wilson of North Manchester, and Richard (Sue) Wilson of Pierceton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a baby sister.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m., Thursday at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior to service. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Pastor Ron Stratman will officiate.
Visitation is also from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
