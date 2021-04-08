GARRETT — Kristin O’Hara, loving daughter and mother of one son, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the age of 30.
Kristin was born on Oct. 12, 1990, in Tacoma, Washington, to William and Jody (Osmun) O’Hara.
Kristin grew up in Noblesville, Indiana, eventually moving to Garrett, where she graduated from Garrett High School.
She was an amazing mother to her son, Connor Lewis, age 10.
Kristin was loved by many and was able to capture the room with her unique laughter that brought a smile to everyone. She had an infectious personality and could brighten up anyone’s day.
The biggest passion in her life was her son, Connor. Her friends and family were blessed to see how great her love for him was and how well she had raised him. In her words, “He’s a whole person”.
Kristin was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles, and his wife, Phyllis.
She is survived by her mother, Jody and her husband, David; her father, William and his wife, Karen; her son, Connor, her three brothers, William, Charles and Michael; stepsisters, Kileah and Rylie; and a niece and a nephew.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Calling is two hours prior to the service from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing is requested but not mandatory.
Memorials may be given to benefit her son, Connor. Checks may be directed to Huntington Bank, memo: Connor Lewis.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
