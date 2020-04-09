LAGRANGE — Loretta M. Purcell, 90, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at Life Care Center of LaGrange on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Mrs. Purcell was born on Sept. 24, 1929, in Shelby County, Indiana, to Purnal and Mable (Enos) Tracy.
In 1960, she moved to the area from Greenfield, Indiana. Loretta worked from 1967 until 1989, as a dental assistant with Dr. Robert Bresick, in LaGrange.
She was a member of South Milford Church of Christ in South Milford, Indiana, and Gwynneville Christian Church in Gwynneville, Indiana.
Loretta was also active with Sylvan Chapter #251 Order of Eastern Star and was a former member of LaGrange Business Professional Woman. For many years she was the secretary/treasurer for Oliver Martin Lake Conservation Improvement Association.
On Dec. 5, 1947, in Marion County, Indiana, she married Gene L. Purcell. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2001.
Surviving are two daughters, Teia Wagenschutz, of Martin, Michigan, and Trenia (Lynn) Bowen, of LaGrange; two sons, Tracy J. (Gail) Purcell, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Timothi A. (Jennie) Purcell, of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren; a sister, Zona Lee, of Morristown, Indiana; and a brother, Harry Tracy, of Greenfield.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Smith and Janet Miller; and a brother, Purnal Tracy Jr.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family burial will take place at Asbury Cemetery in Morristown, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to either South Milford Church of Christ or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Condolence may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
