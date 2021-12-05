John Andrew Bogle
John Andrew Bogle, 87, of Columbia City, died peacefully at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 7 at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are to Grace Lutheran Church.
