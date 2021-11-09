PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Willa “Jean” Depue, 89, of Perrysburg, Ohio, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on July 12, 1932, in Angola, Indiana, to Joseph and Jessie Irene (Rowley) Richardson.
Jean had worked at several restaurants in her early years. Then she drove truck for Burlington Express and Stoops. She worked at Timber’s Steakhouse before retiring.
Surviving are her sons, Michael (Kathy) Depue, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Hayward (Kristi) Kittle Jr., of Valparaiso, Indiana; daughter, Gail Denhart, of Perrysburg, Ohio; brother, Steve (Joanne) Richardson, of Hillsdale, Michigan; and sister, Norma Beattie, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond W. Depue; her significant other, Hayward Kittle Sr.; daughter, Carolyn Gilmour; son, Johnny Kittle; and her siblings, Mary, Jay, Betty, Kate, Laurie, Shirley, Bill, Barbara and Nancy.
There will be no services at this time.
Interment will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
