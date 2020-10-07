ASHLEY — Darwin Earl “Buck” Buckmaster, 70, of Ashley, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, to Ivan Earl and Ruby Belle (Horner) Buckmaster. His father has preceded him in death and his mother survives in Auburn.
Darwin married his best friend, Helen Joan Pepple, on Aug. 18, 1973, at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren in Corunna, Indiana, and she survives.
He served a lifetime on the family farm and helped run the family agricultural equipment business, Ivan Buckmaster & Sons. He gained much respect through relationships with many customers and company representatives over the years. His installation and service skills were unmatched.
Darwin was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and brother. He was proud of his grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed!
Darwin attended Lakewood Park Baptist Church in rural Auburn.
Also surviving are three children and their spouses, Amy Marie and Jon Yoder, of Goshen, Jason Earl and Julie (Budreau) Buckmaster, of Ashley and Anita Joan and Wesley Akey, of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, Kade Yoder, Ruby Buckmaster, Anna Buckmaster, Lola Buckmaster, Cora Buckmaster, Daisy Buckmaster, Vincent Earl Buckmaster, Tessa Buckmaster, Meredith Buckmaster, Cord Akey, Cole Akey and Jase Darwin Akey;
Four siblings and their spouses, Roger and Lynne Buckmaster, of Ashley, Wanda and Jim Schmidt, of Hudson, R. Diana and Rory Walker, of Waterloo and Dennis and Corinne Buckmaster, of Rossville; many aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerald Pepple, Sharon Pepple (Terry West), Deloris Biddle and Ray and Leona Kratzman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Earl “Pop” and Ashley Buckmaster; and maternal grandparents, Durl and Blanche Horner; many aunts and uncles; mother-in-law, Marie Pepple; brothers-in-law, Galen Pepple and Charlie Biddle; and sister-in-law, Barb Pepple.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pastor James Pettit will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.