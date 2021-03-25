LAGRANGE — David L. Glick, 84, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Glick was born on Sept. 19, 1936, in Shipshewana, Indiana, to Harvey N. and Gertie J. (Kaufman) Glick.
David was the valedictorian of the Class of 1954, at Shipshewana High School.
He was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1956-1959.
For many years he worked for Serfilco Ltd., as a mechanical engineer and also in sales and worked in both Illinois, and California.
After returning to Indiana in the last few years, he was a member of the Lakeview United Methodist Church.
On May 27, 1961, he married Mary Jo Henley.
Surviving are his son, Steven Wernick, of Menifee, California; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five nieces; and four nephews.
Preceding David in death were his parents, Harvey and Gertie Glick; his wife, Mary Jo Glick; two stepsons, Patrick and Michael; his sister, Alverda Troyer; a brother, Elmer Glick; and a special friend, Shirley Stansbury.
According to his wishes, cremation will take place.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
