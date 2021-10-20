FORT WAYNE — Herbert D. Kramer, age 79, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at home.
He was born on July 24, 1942, a son of the late Duke and Marie (nee Hueber) Kramer.
He was married to the late Ann Kramer; together they were owners of the Corner Florist.
He was a graduate of Huntertown High School and worked at Fort Wayne Metals and Ajax Industrial Supply Inc., many years before retiring.
Surviving are his daughters, Kathy (Greg) Friend and Debra Hall; a son, Daniel Kramer; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Also preceding him in death were his brother, John Kramer; and great-granddaughter, Rebekkah Grace Goldsberry.
He will be cherished and remembered in our hearts forever.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 8405 Lima Road.
Visitation is on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home - Pine Valley, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
