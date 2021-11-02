KENDALLVILLE — Joyce Reade, age 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville.
Mrs. Reade was born in Martin, Kentucky, on March 5, 1938, to Jobie and Lula (Thompson) Prater. They preceded her in death.
Joyce moved to Kendallville and her first job was at the V&A Restaurant. Later she was employed as a certified nurse’s aide for 34 years at Lutheran Life Villages.
She married Dale Reade on July 21, 1973, in Kendallville and he preceded her in death in 2008. Joyce and Dale loved to travel and go on cruises. Las Vegas and Hawaii were their favorite places. She also loved gardening and yard work. She especially loved cooking for her family and getting them all together at her home for holiday gatherings and special occasions.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda and Scott Fortress, of Kendallville; son, Stephen Henson, of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Stephen and Amanda Henson, of Kendallville, Kaitlin Barr, of Kendallville, Emalee and Shawn Pruitt, of Kendallville, Sonya and Brent Weller, of Garrett and Lindsay Fortress, of South Carolina; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice and Dan Simmons, of Kendallville, Billie Ann Rowe ,of Kentucky, Diane and Mark Reid and Brenda and Hank Ochoa, of Butler; and brothers, David and Deb Prater, of Rome City, Ronnie Prater, of Waterloo and Mike Prater, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; sisters, Barbara Sexton, Dorothy Prater, Virginia Prater; brothers, Gene Prater, Don Prater, Dockie Prater, Sonny Prater, Joe Prater, Ted Prater and Richard Prater.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery near LaGrange.
Casket bearers will be David Prater, Ronnie Prater, Mike Prater, Scott Fortress, Stephen Henson and Shawn Pruitt.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
