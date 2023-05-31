Doris Mae Boggs, 95, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 10:45 p.m., on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
A private family funeral service will be held at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial will be at South Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.