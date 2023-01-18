ROME CITY — Nora Maryann Page, 72, of Rome City, Indiana, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Aug. 14, 1950 to Vern and Mary (Anderson) Schweitzer.
She was a 1968 graduate of East Noble High School.
On April 3, 1971, in Fort Wayne, she married Randy Page.
Nora was a homemaker, raising her sons. She dearly loved her family.
She was an avid reader and liked to play games on her computer.
She was a member of Kendallville VFW Post 2749 and Rome City American Legion Auxiliary Post 381, where she was past president from 1990 to 1992.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Randy Page, of Rome City; two sons, Rick (Julia) Page, of Kendallville and Shane Page, of Albion; three grandsons, Andru (Linh) Fanger, Ryan (Veronica) Page, and Aaric Page; great-granddaughter, Ài-Vy Fanger; six sisters, Marcia (Roger) Bonner, of Muskegon, Michigan, Kathy (Scott) King, of Cicero, Kitty Alspaugh, of Troy, Ohio, Mona Farrell, of Fort Wayne, Cheri (Ron) Hire, of San Jose, California, and, Jane Nowak, of Kendallville; and a brother, Al Schweitzer, of Tacoma, Washington.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters-in-law, Sue Murphy and Marita Schweitzer; five brothers-in-law, Larry Page, Ricky Page, Ozzy Alspaugh, Ken Nowak, and Bob Farrell; and a niece, Nikki Murphy.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, S. State St., Kendallville, with Chaplain Roger Ford officiating.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the Noble County Humane Society.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
