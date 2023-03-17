LAGRANGE — Katie Mae Yoder, 81, of LaGrange, (district: 5), Indiana, died at noon on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at her residence, from an aneurysm.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1941, in Middlebury, Indiana, to Sam J. R. and Mable (Schlabach) Miller.
On Dec. 7, 1961, in Middlebury, she married Alvin T. Yoder, and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Samuel Ray (Amanda Sue) Yoder, of Howe, Kenneth (Rosa) Yoder, of Middlebury and Steven (Ruth) Yoder, of LaGrange; five daughters, LeEtta (Fred) Yoder, of Middlebury, LaVerda (Lester) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Susan (Joseph) Lambright, Mary Esther (Ervin) Mishler and Ruth Anna (Steven) Troyer, all of LaGrange; 55 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Polly Anna (Glen) Bontrager, of Topeka and Susie (Delbert) Weaver, of LaGrange; two brothers, Jacob (Edna Marie) Miller, of LaGrange and Alvin (Mary) Miller, of Middlebury; and sister-in-law, Susie Miller, of Dalton, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Daniel Troyer; and brother, Ora Miller.
Katie Mae was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bird watching, especially cardinals, sewing and gardening.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Friday, March 17, 2023, and all day on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Ervin Mishler residence, 3080 N. C.R. 200E, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, March 19, 2023, also at the Ervin Mishler residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop David Beechy and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Bloomfield Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
