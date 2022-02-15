WATERLOO — Lola L. Phillips, age 96, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
Mrs. Phillips was born on Aug. 6, 1925, in Waterloo, to Lorin and Cora (Kohart) Funk.
She married Ralph Phillips on April 24, 1946, in Auburn. He preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2002.
Mrs. Phillips and her husband were Grant Township farmers for more than 60 years. She loved working and living on the farm with her family. Her family was extremely important to her and she enjoyed always having family around. She often said that she “was so thankful to God for this little piece of land that she and her family were allowed to live on.” She worked hard on the farm and always had big beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. Lola enjoyed hosting people from all over in her home. Her door was always open and her kitchen always seemed full with coffee and chocolate chip cookies, ready to greet visitors. She was a wonderful baker and cook. She never wanted to talk about Lola, she always wanted to know how you were doing. She was so caring and had such a giving heart. Others always came first and she touched countless lives over the years.
She was also very active away from the family farm. She worked for the DeKalb County Auditor’s Office from 1970 until 1975, and she also worked in the DeKalb High School Cafeteria for several years.
She was a former member and Sunday school teacher at Cedar Lake Church of Christ, and she is currently a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett.
Lola belonged to the Never Idle Extension Homemakers and the Spinning Spools Quilt Guild. She served on the DeKalb County Election Board and the Waterloo Public Library Board for several years.
She and Ralph also enjoyed traveling together. They were able to see much of this country and make some great memories along the way.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John and Janet Phillips, of Waterloo; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Gerald Wilhelm, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Wyneek Phillips, of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Andrew and Tiana Phillips, Kristen and Sean Fitzpatrick, Jill and Eric Kreinbrink, Angela and Matt Weston, Brian and Connie Phillips, Austin and Kady Phillips, Jayma and Bennet Rieke, Tyler and Christy Wilhelm and Logan and Amanda Wilhelm; 10 great-granddaughters; many loving nieces; nephews; and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Phillips; two sons, Donald Phillips and Joseph Phillips; and three brothers, Orville Funk, Richard Funk and Robert Funk.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Heartland Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Court, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, IN 46738 or DART Transportation, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
