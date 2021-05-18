FREMONT — Vernon Ray Ponikvar, age 90, of Little Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Lakeland Nursing Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1931, in Thomas, West Virginia.
Mr. Ponikvar was a retired Marine. He served in the Marine Corps for 22 1/2 years.
He was also a supervisor at both Roadway and ABF Trucking, before retiring a second time.
He lived in Fremont for 37 years. He was a charter member of Fremont Moose Lodge and a member of Elks Lodge.
He was a loving father, and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irma.
Survivors include his three children, Deb (Mark) Ference, of Fremont, Indiana, Diane (Kevin) Mann, of Valporaiso, Indiana, and Vernon (Sherry) Ponikvar, of Crown Point, Indiana; five grandchildren, Nicole (Rob) Kessler, Nick Ference, Matt (Rachael) Ference, Ryan Ponikvar and Randy Ponikvar; six great-grandchildren, Owen and Luke Kessler, Kyra and Eliza Ference and Zane and Linc Ference.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma; his parents, John Ponikvar and Doris Jordan; a granddaughter, Diana Davis; and a sister, Betty McDowell.
There will be no services.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
