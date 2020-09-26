Sylvia Zintel, age 98, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Garrett community mourns popular assistant principal
- John Wicker will be missed
- Interstate crash claims lives of Angola man, Michigan couple
- Police seek tips on graffiti vandals
- Michigan man arrested after early morning police chase
- Board votes to allow church in mall
- Norton celebrates golden year
- Strand Theatre's screen dim once again
- Superintendent Ann Linson wins state honor
- Brown elected to DeKalb Eastern school board
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Green Center Fish Fry is Oct. 3
- Robert Pattinson enjoys 'pressure' that things could go wrong
- Avoid injury during workouts
- Beating the winter blues
- Fall and winter skincare tips
- How families can cook together as they confront COVID-19
- The health benefits of spinach
- How to take a more active role in your personal health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.