GARRETT — Max E. Walter, age 94, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
Mr. Walter was born on May 4, 1928, in Spencerville, to Henry and Mary (Kock) Walter. He graduated from Concord Township High School in 1949.
He honorably served his county in the United States Army from 1948 until 1952.
After serving in the Army, Max married Donna Jean Diederick on Sept. 19, 1953, in Garrett. She preceded him in death on Feb. 1, 1997.
Max was a longtime DeKalb County farmer. He also worked for Tokheim Corporation in Fort Wayne for more than 35 years, retiring in 1990.
He was a member of the Garrett American Legion Post 178. Max enjoyed fishing, taking walks and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Shari Walter, of Fort Wayne, Bruce Walter, of Fort Wayne, Mark and Kathy Walter, of Garrett, Keith and Kelly Walter, of Canton, Ohio, and Kenneth and Michaela Walter, of Nappanee; daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Bob Womack of Auburn and Linda and Ron Shroads, of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren and their spouses, Matt and Jennifer Walter, Mike Walter, Toby Walter, Mandi and Josh Aker, Justin Shroads, Carl and Nakia Shroads, Ashley and Chad Johnson, Samantha and Levi Copenhaver, Jack Walter, Hannah and Caleb Darr, Ian Yarussi, Emily Yarussi and Paul Walter; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Emenhiser, of Hicksville, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Lowell Applegate, of Hicksville, Ohio; many nieces; nephews; and other extended family members.
Max was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Walter; great-grandchild, River Spencer; and three brothers, Robert Walter, Chalmer Walter and Vance Walter.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Joe Osborn officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 and Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
