WOODBURN — Herbert Lee Perry, 83, of Noble County, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Woodburn, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1927, in Noble County, to Amo Vance and Martha (Cook) Perry.
Mr. Perry worked for Fox Construction until his retirement.
Herb spent his formative years in Rome City and Albion, with most of his adult life in Noble County.
He had a passion for his family, farming, John Deere tractors, fishing, tinkering with motors and PBR.
Surviving are three sons, Scott (Teresa) Perry, of Fort Wayne, Rob (Nina) Wogoman, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ron (Cheryl) Wogoman, of Huntington; four daughters, Christine (Bill) Gisel, of Waterloo, Sonya Perry, of Wabash, Sheila (James) Schwartz, of Woodburn and Nay Perry, of New Haven; 28 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Milo Vance “Mike” Perry, of Waynesboro, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Perry; a daughter, Susan Perry; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Enos Graber and Scott Perry officiating.
Burial will follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
