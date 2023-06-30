MICHIGAN CITY — Frances Marie Senger Miller, 74 years old, was lifted into God’s hands on Monday, June 19, 2023, after suffering a long illness. Frances is now united with her husband, Dale; son Greg; parents, Leonard and Betty Senger; sister, Dorothy Gollnick; brother, Rick Senger; and nephew, Mark Richardson. Also preceding her in death were brothers-in-law, Clarence (Bill) Richardson and Gordon (Red) Gollnick.
After graduating from Angola High School in 1966, Frances attended International Business College, earning an associates degree while working at GE.
She married the love of her life, Dale Miller in Angola, Indiana, in 1969, and they moved to Michigan City, Indiana.
Gregory Dale Miller was born on Dec. 30, 1971, and was their pride and joy. While raising Greg, Frances worked as an administrative assistant in several different areas of business in Michigan City and LaPorte.
She attended Queen of All Saints Church in Michigan City, where she and Greg were quite active.
Frances was full of wit and loved with all her heart and while suffering immeasurable losses of her own, she was forever the big sister we could always rely on. Death may have taken away her body, but her spirit lives on in those that knew and loved her.
Frances leaves behind sisters, Loraine (Ken) Gillespie and children, Christina and Michael of Greenville, South Carolina, Susan (Ed) Ralston, of Angola and son, Justin Ralston, of Essexville, Michiga; sister-in-law, Rorie Senger and children, Brandon, of Fremont, Indiana, and Lindsay, stationed in Georgia; as well as Dorothy’s children, Todd and Robert Richardson; and many great- and even great-great-nieces and nephews.
Services and interment to be held at a later date with a Mass and Celebration of Life at Queen of All Saints Church and Saint Stanislaus Mausoleum in Michigan City, Indiana.
Memorial gifts/donations may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680, in honor of Frances. They took such good care of her in the latter stages of her illness.
The Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the local arrangements.
