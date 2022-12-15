BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Robert Paul Connors, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility.
Bob was born on June 14, 1938, to Robert J. and Margaret M. (Felger) Connors, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bob grew up in the Fort Wayne area, where he met and married Mary Ellouise Schooley on May 12, 1962. They were married for 60 years and enjoyed a lifetime of adventures together.
A son, Michael Robert (Angel), joined the family in 1965. Another son, Charles Patrick (Mary L.), was born in 1968. Bob is survived by two grandchildren, Joy and Alex Connors, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his three sisters, Susan Sheehan, Kathleen Bennett and Jeanine McEntee. Bob enjoyed any social occasion, whether with his family or other friends.
Bob worked as a computer programmer/analyst for the Defense Logistics Information Agency in Battle Creek, from 1968-1980. He left government employment in 1981, to work at The Upjohn Company in Kalamazoo, Michigan, as a computer programmer and later network manager. His career ended in 1995, when he retired. During the 1980s, Bob established his software company Island View Software, to service the needs of various funeral homes in the southwest Michigan area.
Bob always had a fascination with trains, which began when he worked as a brakeman on the Nickel Plate Road, during his college years.
Bob enjoyed many hobbies, but his passion was always competitive sailing. He belonged to yacht clubs on Goguac, Gull and Coldwater lakes and Lake George, and was the commander of several. He also raced on Tampa Bay with the St. Petersburg Florida Yacht Club, while living in Florida. His wife and boys were often his crewmates.
Some of Bob’s other interests were snow skiing, fishing on various lakes where he lived and hunting with his buddies. He was a voracious reader and was seldom seen without a book.
After retirement, Bob and Mary purchased an Airstream trailer and joined the Michigan Airstream Club. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, on caravans and rallies. Bob never met a stranger and made many friends throughout his travels with Mary. Bob was the Michigan club president during 2002.
Bob and Mary spent their winters in Florida, for 17 years at Travelers Rest Resort, near Tampa, Florida. He was active in the men’s chorus, raced model sailboats and loved to play Euchre on Friday nights. He also enjoyed socializing with all of his winter friends.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to AACORN Community (6409 S. 34th St. Kalamazoo, MI 49048).
Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 Capital Ave., SW Battle Creek, MI 49015.
Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, to sign the online guestbook or to leave the family condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.