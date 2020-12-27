LAGRANGE — Joann, Pipher, 97, of LaGrange died Dec. 23, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Funeral Mass is Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, LaGrange. Burial in Greenwood cemetery, LaGrange. Memorials to Masses at the church or ARK Animal rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 95, Howe, IN 46746. Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, in charge of arrangements.
