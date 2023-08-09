BUTLER — Keith E. Smith, 82, died on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at his home in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in Butler to Kenneth and Ruth (Walter) Smith.
Keith was a graduate of Butler High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Purdue University.
He worked as a Civil Engineer for Bonar Engineering and Turnbell Engineering, specializing in railroad engineer design for various plants, especially GM. After his retirement he did inspection work for Steuben County.
He was a member of Butler Church of Christ and also attended for many years North Highlands Church of Christ. He served North Highlands Church as an Elder.
Keith loved to go to the beach shelling, then he would photograph his shell designs. He enjoyed photography and carpentry. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He married Robyn Ulm on June 29, 1962, and she passed away on Oct. 7, 2017.
Surviving are two children and their spouses, Ann M. and Jeff Scheribel, of Fort Wayne and Todd M. and Ruth Smith, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Nicole Smith, Benjamin Scheribel, Andrew Scheribel, Rebecca Scheribel, Joseph Scheribel and Robert Scheribel; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Walter Smith, of Lincoln, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a brother, Richard K. Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
The family will receive friends three hours prior to the service from 3-6 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
