Laura Frey
COLUMBIA CITY — Laura V. Frey, 90, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Born on March 25, 1931, in Floyd County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Aaron and Addie (Friend) Moore.
She and her family moved to Connersville, Indiana, where she attended Fayette County High School.
In 1947, Laura married Walter Alalard. After Walter passed away in 1969, Laura moved to Columbia City, Indiana, and in 1970, she married Jerry P. Gruver. Laura also lived in New Haven, Indiana, for 20 years before returning to Columbia City in 2001, when she married Franklin Frey on Feb. 5, 2001, at the Free Will Baptist Church.
Laura worked at Harris-Kayot in Fort Wayne, retiring with 18 years of service.
She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Fort Wayne.
Laura is survived by her husband, Frank Frey; daughter-in-law, Jenny Allard; five step-children; sister, Alice Faulkner; brothers, Earl (Mara) Moore and Lindsey (Lois) Moore; seven grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 33 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; several step- grandchildren, -great-grandchildren and -great-great-grandchildren; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Aside from her parents and first two husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon Adele Groce; son, Walter Allard Jr; son-in-law, William J. Groce; sisters, Susie Irick, Velma Moore and Beulah Osborn; and two stepchildren; and one infant great-great-grandson.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Nathan Meeks officiating.
Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Humane Society of Whitley County.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Laura’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
