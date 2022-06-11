COLUMBIA CITY — Ellen Jeannette Henney, 93, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Parkview Whitley at 10:55 p.m., on Monday, June 6, 2022, after being hospitalized since Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
She was born on Aug, 28, 1928, in Whitley County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Harry and Ethel (Shively) Jagger. Growing up in Whitley County, she graduated from Columbia City High School in 1946.
On Oct. 16, 1949, she married William Matthew Henney. They have always made their home in Whitley County.
Ellen began her work career at the Columbia City Telephone Company as a telephone operator for three years. She then worked at International Harvester in administration for four years. She ultimately found her calling as a homemaker, looking after the farm and their five children.
Ellen’s hobbies included gardening, canning and finding treasures at garage sales. She enjoyed traveling and attending her grandchildren’s activities.
She was a lifetime member of Blue River Covenant Brethren Church.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 72 years, Matthew; children, Bill Henney, of Columbia City, Tom (Julie) Henney, of Columbia City, Nancy (Kent) Lefever, of Angola, Sally (Randy) Hinen, of Columbia City and Bev Schrader, of Columbia City; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Ardith (Ray) Cormany; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Sherman, Marjorie Mowrey and JoAnn Prater; and brothers, Clee Jagger and Guy Jagger.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City with burial at Blue River Cemetery.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Blue River Covenant Brethren Church, 3040 E. C.R. 700N, Columbia City, (formerly Blue River Church of the Brethren), with visitation one hour prior.
Preferred memorials are to Blue River Covenant Brethren Church Mission Fund or Whitley County 4-H.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
