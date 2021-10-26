AUBURN — Jerry D. Smith, age 78, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
Mr. Smith was born on Aug. 5, 1943, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Lauren and Phyllis (Renkenberger) Smith.
He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.
Jerry worked for International Harvester for 22 years. He also owned and operated Hoham Smith and Company feed and seed in Auburn for many years.
He was a member of the Auburn Elks and the Auburn VFW Post 97.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Garry Ball, of Hamilton; sister-in-law, Jane Smith, of LaGrange; and sister, Nancy Lantz, of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jon T. Smith; two brothers, Theodore Smith and Thomas Smith; and one sister, Patsy Smith.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Christian Union Cemetery, 4395 C.R. 7 in Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, CA Building, 10201 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
