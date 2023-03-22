Carol Loos
ALBION — Carol Ann Loos, 87, of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1936, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Jack and Martha (Russel) Hancock.
On Sept. 1, 1956, in Columbia City, she married Stan Loos Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1984.
Carol was a teller at Farmer State Bank in Wolcottville.
Surviving are a son, Stan (Nancy) Loos Jr., of Rome City; a daughter, Sabra (Bruce) Schuster; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John Hancock.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Orange Township Fire Department.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
