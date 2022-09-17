ALBION — Harold E. Doutt, age 84, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1938, the son of Mae (Peters) and Walter Knox Doutt. On Jan. 28, 2005, he married Connie Kitchen.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Doutt, of Albion, Indiana; four children, Sheryl (Danny) Sipe, of Bluffton, Indiana, Ronald (Chris) Doutt, of New Haven, Indiana, Tina (Tim) Myers, of Monroeville, Indiana, and Robert (Stephanie) Doutt, of Warren, Indiana; step-daughter, Carie (Tony) Cross, of Albion, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Doutt, of Messick, Michigan, and Edward Doutt, of Rogers, Arkansas; a sister, Mary Dailey, of Alexandria, Indiana; and his dogs, Hooch and Ruby.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harold graduated from high school in Alexandria, Indiana, and served his country honorably in the Army Reserves, from 1955-1963.
He worked at the Times Tribune and served on the Poe Fire Department, prior to working as a conservation officer for 12 years. Harold retired from the Fort Wayne Fire Department after more than 26 years of faithful service. For several years he was an instructor for Trappers College, held annually in LaGrange County.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, trap and fish whenever he could, and wherever he could.
Harold was also a member of the Nature Conservancy, Fur Takers of American, and a proud member of the NRA.
In keeping with Harold’s wishes, cremation will take place.
A Celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center is assisting the family with Harold’s arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
