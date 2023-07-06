HUDSON — Kenneth Allen Carroll, 84, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson, Indiana, went to be with our Lord, on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Ken was born on July 11, 1938, in Garrett, Indiana, to Manfred and Hilda (Bauer) Carroll.
He married Joan on July 8, 1989, at Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1957, and served in the United States Air Force.
He worked as a carpenter at Fredrick & Nelson, and Providence Hospital in Seattle, Washington. He retired from the Seattle Fire Department.
He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, collecting antiques of all sorts, old/hot rod cars, wood working, playing cribbage, keeping up on politics, and reading his Bible.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joan; and his children, Amy Bahr, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Jeff (Laura) Carroll, of Camano Island, Washington, Pam Carroll, of Camano Island, Washington, and Melanie Nickolson, of Seattle, Washington, five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a sister, Lois Hissong, of Corunna, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by parents; and brothers, James Carroll, Everett Carroll and Robert Carroll.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and services at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S, C.R. 1100 W, Hudson, Indiana (located at Stroh, Indiana).
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana, at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Woodburn Christian Children's Home, P.O. Box 459, Woodburn, IN 46797.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
