LAGRANGE — Ernie D. Elkins, 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his daughter’s home.
He was born in Stroh, Indiana, on May 27, 1941, to Woodrow and Agnes (Arnold) Elkins.
Ernie retired from working at Machine Rite/ Atwood Mobile Products in LaGrange.
Going hunting was a passion of Ernie’s and he was looking forward to the fall hunt.
On July 23, 1960, he married Cinda L. Mynhier in Stroh, Indiana.
Surviving Ernie are his wife, Cinda; his mother, Agnes Elkins; and daughter, Sherri Day, all of LaGrange; two grandsons, Greg (Kathy) Everage, of LaGrange and Ryan (Baylee) Day, of Hudson; a great-grandchild, Alex Everage; a sister, JoAnna (Bob) Ogram, of Wickenburg, Arizona; a niece, Melanie (Bryan) Prisock, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a nephew, Michael (Brenda) Mehrling, of Kendallville, Indiana.
Ernie’s father, Woodrow, preceded him in death.
Per Ernie’s request, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be contributed in Ernie’s memory to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Indiana.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
