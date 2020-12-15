AUBURN — Pauline Margarite Badman, 93, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Angola, Indiana, to Leo and Matilda (Ellert) Buchs.
She worked for 30 years at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana, until her retirement in 1989.
Pauline was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She loved red geraniums and playing Euchre at the Heimach Center.
She married Russell Badman in 1949, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, Indiana, and he passed away in 2011.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Debbie (Bill) Walker, of Rolesville, North Carolina, Rex Badman, of Waterloo and Becky (Tim) Boman, of Butler; four grandchildren, Adam (Lauren) Harold, of North Carolina, Lauren (Brad) Hunnings, of North Carolina, Trevor (Laura) Boman, of Hamilton and Chad (Jessica) Badman, of Waterloo; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Marie McDougal; and five brothers, Gerald Buchs, Leo Buchs, Ed Buchs, Paul Buchs and Harold Buchs.
Due to COVID-19 and the state mandate on gatherings, a private family burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be given in Pauline’s memory to the Heimach Center or Parkview Hospice.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
