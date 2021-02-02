FREMONT — Gene Allen Diehl, age 76, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on June 25, 1944, in Angola, Indiana, to Bruce and Ireta (Pierce) Diehl.
Gene attended school at Flint and Orland. He graduated from The Orland High School in 1962.
He retired from New Horizons Baking in Fremont. He was a police reserve from 1965 through 2009.
Gene’s hobbies included Antique Tractors and Amateur Radios and Train Spotting.
He was actively involved in the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District.
He married Dianne Smith on June 19, 1965, in Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Diehl, of Fremont, Indiana; a son, David (Angie) Diehl, of Angola, Indiana; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Jackie) Diehl, of Orland, Indiana; and sisters, Janice (Barry) Strange, of Arcadia, Florida, and Marcia (Jay) Colbert, of Perrysburg, Ohio.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Michael Diehl.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Beams Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.
Following Indiana Gov. Holcomb’s guidelines, 50 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home for visitation and services.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations are to the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
