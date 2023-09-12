AUBURN — Carla A. Allison, 80, of Lexington, Kentucky, died on Friday Sept. 8, 2023, at Homestead Post Acute in Lexington, Kentucky.
Born on March 9, 1943, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Elbin L. and Ella M. (LeBlanc) Ahlstrom.
Carla was a graduate of Ladysmith High School and Wisconsin University (Madison).
On Nov. 25, 1967, she married Don M. Allison in Long Beach, California, where they both worked for IBM. They moved back to Auburn in 1973, where they lived until Don’s passing on March 5, 2013. Carla moved to Lexington in 2015, to be closer to her daughter.
Over the years, Carla was active with Tri Kappa and a volunteer cantor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She worked in Fort Wayne with husband, Don, when he started Entre Computer Center, and through their transition to The Future Now, prior to retiring.
Carla enjoyed playing bridge, working on needlepoint projects, and attending Purdue football games. After moving she started following the Wildcats during basketball season. She loved teddy bears and could often be found relaxing while hugging one from her large collection.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Aimee Marie and Billy Compton, of Lexington, Kentucky; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Scott and LeAnn Allison, of Mont Belvieu, Texas; one sister, Yvonne (Richard) Falge, of Burbank, California, and one brother, E. Wayne (Kacy) Ahlstrom, of Manchester, Missouri; and; three grandchildren, Jacob William Compton, Madelline Allison Compton and Donald Rees Allison.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Private family burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to NAMI Indiana (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
