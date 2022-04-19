ANGOLA — Rebecca Ann Barnes Haddix, 69, passed away at IU Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Becky was born on Aug. 25, 1952, in Angola, Indiana, to parents Richard and JoAnn (Landis) Barnes.
She graduated from Angola High School in 1970.
Becky married Jim Haddix in 1971, and had a daughter, Jessica (Haddix) Kosmerick, of Fremont, Indiana. Jim and Becky celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in May 2021. They lived in Angola, Indiana.
Becky worked for Gettig Pharmaceuticals for several years until they closed. She then
worked for Bakers Acres, until retirement.
Becky had a green thumb and an artistic streak. She spent earlier years helping 4-H, as a dairy goat superintendent, riding horses and caring for a variety of animals. She always had a fabulous garden and enjoyed feeding wild birds. Jim and Becky (and their dogs) liked to spend spare time taking day trips, looking for eagle nests and beautiful gardens. Becky loved family celebrations, her Australian Cattle Dogs and drinking beer in her garden by the pond.
Becky was preceded in death by her father, Richard Barnes; and brother, Dennis Barnes.
She is survived by her mother, JoAnn Barnes; husband, Jim Haddix; daughter, Jessica and son-in-law, Matthew Kosmerick; as well as family dogs, Cissy and Dalla.
There will be no services at this time. The family is planning to have a celebration of life
at a later date.
