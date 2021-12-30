ANGOLA — Larry G. Seeman, 75, of Angola, Indiana, passed on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
“Sam” as he was known to those who knew and loved him. Sam was born on Dec. 10, 1946, to Virgil M. and Vada M. (Berline) Seeman. Sam’s father wished for him to be named “Sam” instead of “Larry, so much so, that he bought him a cap with “Sam” on it and encouraged everyone in town to call him by “Sam”. Sam’s father passed away just when he was 10. However, Virgil’s efforts paid off and the name “Sam” stuck.
Sam was a lifetime resident of Angola. He graduated from Angola High School, in 1965.
Sam proudly served his country in the Army.
Sam met the love of his life, Mary Alice (Trausch) Seeman, one evening while dancing at the Heidelberg. They were married on Aug. 8, 1970, and have spent 51 years together. He adored her, they were inseparable.
In 1972, Sam started Tri-State Carpet Cleaning Service and handed down the business to his sons. It remains a thriving local business today.
Sam was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always encouraged his sons to work hard and do their best in all of their endeavors. Sam’s loved ones will remember his love of coaching baseball when his boys were young, taking multiple trips a year, and spending time fishing in Canada with Mary. That resulted in his famous fish fries for family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandkids, and of course loved cheering on the Detroit Lions and Tigers. He especially loved watching his Indiana Hoosier basketball games and discussing them with his youngest son, Jason.
Sam is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Jon (Kelly), Jeff (Kathy) and Jason (Erin), all of Angola; grandchildren, Hayden, Brooklyn, Boston, Isaiah, Vincent, Noah, Vada, Eli and Luca; and siblings, Richard Seeman and Judy Delamonte.
Sam was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Teegardin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Calling is also 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at the funeral home.
Sam will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont.
Preferred memorials are to the Wounded Warrior project.
Assisting the family with the funeral arrangements is H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home.
