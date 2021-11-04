LIGONIER — James “Pudge” Griffith, age 73, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, surround by his loving family.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1947, to Kendall and Olive (Patton) Griffith, in Garrett, Kentucky.
James provided for his family by working as a flour miller for more than 25 years at Greenleaf.
Pudge played the bass guitar and always played pool with passion. He enjoyed watching western TV shows and reading his Bible later in life. Faith and family were a big part of his life.
He is survived by his children, Dawn (Michael) Hough, of Warsaw, Indiana, James (Michelle) Griffith, of South Carolina, John Griffith, of Warsaw, Indiana, and Amber Lung, of Ligonier, Indiana; and a special granddaughter and partner in crime, Cadance; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St., Ligonier, Indiana.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m.
Pastor Jimmy Shepherd will officiate.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
