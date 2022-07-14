HOWE — Alice Koester, 89, of Howe, Indiana, died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Karl and Marie (Fielder) Kiel. they preceded her in death.
Alice grew up in Allen County and graduated from Elmhurst High School.
On Nov. 17, 1951, she married Harry Carl Koester in Waynedale, Indiana. Harry survives her in Howe.
They moved to LaGrange County in 1962, from Fort Wayne, after purchasing their own farm. She was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife.
She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont and the LaGrange County Homemakers Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, gardening and traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Along with her husband, Harry, she is survived by her three daughters, Karen (David) Back, of Fort Wayne, Kathie (Myron) Wentworth, of Angola and Kay (Paul) Cross, of Howe; a son, Danny (Cheryl) Koester, of Elkhart; 11 grandchildren, Andrea (Benjamin) Megel, Kimberly (Jimmy) LaMaster, Nicholas (Aimee) Wentworth, Kristen (Craig Walsh) Wentworth, Megan (Joshua) Schoenherr, Laura (Keith) Yoder, Kristina (Kaleb Bontrager) McCulloch, James Adam McCulloch, Martin Gordon, Kailie Cross and Austin Cross; 16 great-grandchildren, Abby Megel, AJ Megel, Josh Megel, Theo LaMaster, Peter LaMaster, Mia LaMaster, Ryan Wentworth, Adam Ellert, Joseph Schultzaberger, Connor Walsh, Hazel Schoenherr, Nathan Schoenherr, Hannah Schoenherr, Kannon Bontrager, Kassidy Bontrager and Kennedy Bontrager.
Preceding Alice in death are her parents; and a sister, Donna Tieman.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, IN 46737.
Memorials may be contributed in Alice’s memory to Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, IN 46737.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
