LARGO, Fla. — Mary Esther (Shew) Smith entered her heavenly home on Thursday, April 7, 2021 at Sabal Palms Health & Rehabilitation in Largo, Fla. at the age of 92.
She was born in Kendallville, Indiana to Herald and Esther (Hayes) Shew on Dec. 9, 1928.
She married Robert Claude Smith on Dec. 10, 1950. Robert passed away in Aug. 2014, after 64 years of marriage.
Mary retired in 1992 from the East Noble School Corp. Superintendent's Office, Kendallville, Indiana. Robert and Mary Esther retired to Largo, Fla. from Kendallville in 1998.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Clearwater, FL.
Mary was an avid IU Basketball and Tampa Rays fan.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Thomas) Ryan, Kendallville, Indiana; Joni (George Ed) Bruce, Largo, Florida; and one son, John Robert Smith, Clearwater, Florida; two granddaughters, Tara R. Zeller, Conover, North Carolina and Jessica M.(Kyle) Tiso, Wesley Chapel, Florida and one grandson, Travis W.(Naheed) Ryan, Westfield, Indiana; Four great-grandchildren, Noah Zeller, Sumaiyah, Layla and Salmaan Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Preferred Memorials are to First Lutheran Church and School, 1644 Nursery Road, Clearwater, Florida 33756 or to the donor's choice.
Hubbell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
