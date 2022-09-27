LAGRANGE — Melvin R. Miller, 82, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Miller was born on Aug. 22, 1940, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Samuel J. and Anna Mae (Yoder) Miller.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he was a lifelong farmer and was a quarter horse breeder. He was an avid coon and pheasant hunter and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association.
On July 17, 1960, at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, he married Rita A. (Tyre); Mrs. Miller survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, Melvin R. (Shawn) Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Todd L. (Korrina “Kori”) Miller, of Howe, Indiana; three grandchildren, Ashton Miller, of Howe, Indiana, Erin Miller, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kole Miller (fiancé, Makayla Mast), of South Bend, Indiana; a great-granddaughter, Melody Miller; four sisters, Grace Gallaway, of Arizona; Thelma Elkins, of Helmer, Indiana, Ruby Heiman, of Michigan, and Patsy (Brian) Clark, of Michigan; and three brothers, Calvin (Betsy) Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana, Charles Miller, of Utah, and “Samuel” Dean (Charlotte) Miller, of Alabama.
Preceding Melvin in death were his parents, Samuel and Anna Mae Miller; a son, Bryan Miller; a sister, Elmeta Kunkle-Myers; and two brothers, Ken Miller and Dale Miller.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Pastor Rustin Krapfl will officiate the services.
Burial will follow the services at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Parkview Home Health Hospice, 2200 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46897.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
