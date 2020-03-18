Joann Myers Mar 18, 2020 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joann M. Myers, 83, of Fort Wayne, died on March 7, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn. Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What impact will the coronavirus have on northeast Indiana? You voted: Little or no impact A significant short term impact A significant possibly long term health and economic impact An extremely serious impact Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrash claims life of Rome City manFamous name returns to familiar businessArea schools suspending in-person classesDebunking the bovine coronavirus vaccineOld LaGrange County name returns to a familiar businessSuperintendent suing school boardButler man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in AngolaFirst Indiana COVID-19 death reportedDeKalb Eastern monitoring COVID-19 issuesTrine gives update on coronavirus Images Videos CommentedCounty to consider resolution for 2A sanctuary movement (3)Can't our county leaders sanctify something more worthy in God’s creation? (2) Top Ads Albion Village 3-16 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News KPC offices closing to public Shoppers surge to food stores Unemployment benefits available to those affected by COVID-19 layoffs Don't flush that DeKalb Central will 'take care of staff' during extended closure Library improved on every floor Attorney general asks Hoosiers to report suspected coronavirus price gouging East Noble discusses coronavirus shutdown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.