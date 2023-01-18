AUBURN — Joan Yarde, 96, passed away surrounded by family in Auburn, Indiana, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Oct. 15, 1926, to Burdette John and Virginia (Madden) Gorrell,
Mrs. Yarde spent most of her life in DeKalb County. She was a graduate of Garrett High School Class of 1945.
She married Jay R. Yarde the same year at Garrett Baptist Church. The couple were married 52 years before Mr. Yarde passed away in 1997.
Mrs. Yarde worked in the Recorder’s Office at the DeKalb County Courthouse with Keith Showalter and the L.S. Ayres Department Store in Fort Wayne. She was also a candidate for DeKalb County Recorder in 1972, making her one of the few women who sought public office for county office leading up to that time. She remained active in local politics for many years and kept abreast on current events and political affairs.
Mr. and Mrs. Yarde also owned and operated a farm in Jackson Township, previously owned by her parents for many years. It is now the location of Bear Creek Estates.
Mrs. Yarde was the mother of two children, Connie (Yarde) Bry and Carole (Yarde) Washler. Both are deceased.
She is survived by her grandchildren Jay Bry, of Worcester, Massachusetts, Tricia (Bry) (Matt) Kirkpatrick, of Chesterfield, Missouri, John Bry, of Urbana, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan, Jeff (Mandy) Washler, of Auburn, Jason (Heather) Washler, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Josh (Becky) Washler, of Waterloo and “adopted” granddaughters, “Petey” Diane Scott-Di Cicco and Nancy Di Cicco, of St. Joseph, Michigan; nine great-grandchildren including, Jenna, Jacob, Jack, Kennedy, Addison, Bryce, Ashlyn, Jaela and Makenna. She also is survived by two sons-in- law, Stanley Washler, of Auburn and Clarence Bry Jr., of North Fort Myers, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters; and an infant brother.
Services will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
