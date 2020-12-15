WATERLOO — Deborah M. Scott, 58 of Waterloo, Indiana, passed peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born to Linnea Aldrich on March 11, 1962, in Auburn, Indiana.
She is survived by her mother; her life partner, Jim Freed; her sister, Amy Van Horn; and her two kids, Landon (Abby) Scott and McKenzie (Dustin) Scott. Also surviving are her niece, Madison Van Horn; nephew, Logan Van Horn; her step-grandchildren; and her rescue dog, Gracie.
Preceding her in death are her beloved grandparents, Erton and Evelyn Manon.
Deborah most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In particular, reading to her children and grandchildren and attending concerts and events with friends. In addition to her family, she loved her dogs and Notre Dame football. Taking after her grandfather, she was also a fabulous cook. She was famous among Landon’s childhood friends for her homemade buffalo chicken pizza.
The family extends many thanks to those who have sent thoughts and prayers and Visiting Nurse for its outstanding and loving care of Deborah.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, Deborah’s family suggests that any memorial donations be made in her name to the DeKalb Humane Society or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
