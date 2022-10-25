AUBURN — Carolin F. Carteaux, 86, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1936, in Noble County, Indiana, to Carroll F. and Bertha V. (Padgett) Schneider.
Carolin married Thomas A. Carteaux on Oct. 3, 1975, in Auburn, and he passed away Dec. 28, 2016.
She worked at Rieke Corp in Auburn for 26 years.
She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Avilla Post 240, past member of the Ladies of the Moose, lifetime member of the Genealogy Society, past Historian, past Publicity Chairman, member of the Auburn Women’s Bowling Association and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are six children and their spouses, Karen and Jeff Greenfield, of Auburn, Sharon and Wendell Wolfe, of Auburn, Kathy and Dave Fuller, of Auburn, Judy and Ed Delagrange, of Hicksville, Ohio, George and Janet Freeman, of Wolcottville and Kim Carteaux, of Garrett; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carroll “Cody” Schneider, of Kendallville and Thomas L. Schneider, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandsons, Eric M. Wolfe and Patrick Delagrange; granddaughter, Aleisha Delagrange; great-grandson, Jameson Whiteaker; sister, Hazel W. King; and a brother, Christopher Schneider.
Services will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m., at noon on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Elara Caring Hospice Foundation, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202 or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, Indiana 46738.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
