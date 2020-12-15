AVILLA — Harold Roy Shoppell, age 89, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Shoppell was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Dec. 7, 1931, to Roy R. and Esther E. (Scoles) Shoppell.
He married Virginia Mae Longardner on Oct. 13, 1951, in Fort Wayne.
Harold was a contractor for 54 years and owned Heritage Home Improvement.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Shoppell, of Avilla; sons, Robert Shoppell, of Columbia City, Harold Roy Shoppell Jr., of Fort Wayne and David and Shevawn Shoppell, of Churubusco; daughters, Cindy and Danny Hess, of Huntertown, Karen and Danny Plummer, of Churubusco and Michelle and Jonathan Ormiston, of Avilla; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Corey, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Marjorie Woodruff and Connie Shane.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Swan Cemetery.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.