KENDALLVILLE — Robert Michael “Bob” Davis Sr., 70, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Aug. 25, 2019, at his home in Kendallville.
Bob was born in San Francisco, California, on Nov. 4, 1948, to George W. and Colleen M. (Whitson) Davis. They preceded him in death.
He was the last graduating class of Kendallville High School in 1966, and he was employed by East Noble School Corporation as a custodian.
Bob loved Little League baseball and he coached for many years.
He will be remembered for his excellent work in the lumber yard and his vast knowledge of the lumber yard business.
He loved spending quality time with his kids and grandkids and enjoying the beauty of nature and the great outdoors.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert “Rob” and Maddie Davis, of Kendallville; daughters, Christina and Scott Bowker, of Kendallville and Nicole and Daniel Bruno, of Indianapolis; six grandchildren including Allison Pritchard, Blaike Zimmerman, Maggie Dean, Marshall Davis, Brianna Ferrell and Isabella Bruno; six great-grandchildren; brother, Ed and Shelia Davis, of Warsaw; and sister, Pat and Gary Smith, of Kendallville.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with a memorial service following at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rome City Youth Baseball League.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
