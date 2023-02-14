KENDALLVILLE — Larry H. Jarrett, 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1937, in Kendallville, to Hannah (Ericsen) Jarrett.
On Feb. 17, 1961, in Kendallville, he married Dorothy Ann Rhodes. She survives in Kendallville.
Mr. Jarrett served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 to 1958.
He retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. He later worked for Tower Automotive in Auburn, retiring as a tool maker.
He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Surviving are two sons, Michael H. (Katrina) Jarrett, of Orland and Edward G. (Kelly) Jarrett, of Warsaw; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou (Philip) Morr, of Kendallville; and a brother, Leland Jarrett, of Hampton, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his mother; a son, Thomas P. Jarrett; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Jarrett; six brothers, Alton “Jim” Jarrett, Bill Jarrett, Lester “Bunt” Jarrett, Harvey “Pete” Jarrett and Jack Jarrett; and a sister, Evelyn Tuttle.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Youth for Christ or Alzheimer’s Association.
Young Family Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.