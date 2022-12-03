KOKOMO — Arnold “Arnie” Anthony Pasquali, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo.
He was born June 22, 1933, in Kokomo, the son of Michael Anthony and Lena (De Ville) Pasquali.
On May 7, 1955, he married Mary Alice Coe, who preceded him in death on July 29, 2020.
Arnold was a 1951 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served in the Army National Guard for 8 years. He was a printer for Haynes Stellite, retired after 30 years of service, and continued working at The American Legion Golf Course.
He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was most known for his love for God and his family.
Arnold loved puzzles, and he completed 89 puzzles this year. Arnold was an avid golfer, woodworker, card player, photographer and rock collector, and he loved building things. Arnold coached Little League baseball and church basketball, and he served as a referee and an umpire. He taught all of his children the love of sports and how to play, and he loved attending the grandchildren’s school and sporting events; he was their biggest fan. He was an avid joke teller and prankster.
Arnold is survived by his children, Michael (Mary) Pasquali, Tony (April) Pasquali, Teresa (Rusty) Welker, and Carol (Bob Jr.) Balsbaugh; grandchildren, Andrew (Molly) Pasquali, Lina (Rob) Lehner, Anna (Patrick) Camburn, Blake (Jaclyn) Kocher, Kristen (Tom) Hanley, Jacob (Elaine) Welker, MaryKate (Tyler) Cook, and AnneMarie Balsbaugh; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ersula Browne, Anna Pinkowski, Louise Heckman, and Emily Harris.
In addition to his wife, Mary Alice, Arnold was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. C.R. 200W, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Elliot Zak as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church, where the Rosary will be offered at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Arnold’s memory.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.