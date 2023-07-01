COLUMBIA CITY — Lloyd L. Barker Jr., age 57, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 8:35 p.m., on Saturday June 24, 2023, at his residence. Born on Feb. 27, 1966, in Nashville, Tennessee, he was the son of Lloyd L. and Martha (Scott) Barker Sr.
He attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1984.
Lloyd was a lifelong truck driver for the Teamster’s Local #414
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farm work, motorcycles, and anything sports related. Lloyd was always very athletic, and even received the most athletic award in fifth grade. He was an avid fan of IU Basketball, New York Yankees Baseball and Chicago Bears Football.
Survivors include his children, Kyle Barker, Kelsey (Garrett) Adams and Lacey Barker; grandchildren, Brantley Barker, Brenyn Barker and Jeremiah Adams; siblings, Tonya (Mike) Warner, Tammy (Todd) Kinsey, Shannon (Kevin) Benson, Billie (Larry) Desormeaux, Kim (Paul) Shinn, Keith (Diane) Kuehner and David (Pam) Kuehner; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd L. Barker Sr.; mother, Martha Kuehner; stepfather, David Kuehner; and sons, Ryan Barker and Brody Barker.
A Celebration of Life to honor Lloyd’s life will be held on Saturday July 29, 2023, from 5-11 p.m., at 6751 N. McConnell Road, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lloyd may be made to 88 Foundation or Brody Barker Math Scholarship.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.